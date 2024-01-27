KENT ISLAND, Md. – Multiple agencies including the Maryland Transportation Authority and Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department reported the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge was closed for multiple hours Saturday due to an accident that occurred around 8:30 a.m. that morning. The accident occurred about halfway across the westbound bridge.
MDTA said closures were estimated to last into mid-afternoon. Chopper 16 was in the air live over the scene and as of shortly after 2 p.m., traffic appears to be moving on both bridge spans.
Throughout the morning and into the afternoon, the westbound bridge was closed. Traffic on the eastbound span was alternating for those going in east- and westbound directions, according to the transportation authority. Two-way operations were prohibited due to foggy conditions. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and move over for emergency vehicles. A detour is in place at Route 213.
Lt. Ian McGreevy with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department told WBOC that 20 vehicles were involved in the crash, according to preliminary estimates. There was a joint response between Anne Arundel and Queen Anne's fire departments, as McGreevy noted first responders would have different abilities to access the scene due to the direction from which they were traveling to reach the incident.
Anne Arundel fire alone transported 12 patients from the scene. Two were taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with potential life-threatening injuries, while 10 more were transported to other area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Coast Guard and Maryland Department of the Environment along with a hazmat team from Anne Arundel County are looking into concerns about a release of fuel from damaged vehicles into the bay below the bridge.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become