SALISBURY, Md.- A public viewing was held Tuesday morning for Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who was shot and killed last week in the line of duty.
The hearse carrying Hilliard's remains was escorted by a police motorcade from Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, which is hosting both the viewing and funeral. Hundreds of members of law enforcement as well as members of the community are gathered at the church for the event.
The viewing got underway at 9 a.m. and continued until noon. The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. and is expected to last approximately one hour. Emmanuel Wesleyan Church will provide a livestream of the service accessible by visiting YouTube, www.youtube.com/ewc. The service will also be aired on WBOC TV, the WBOC website and news app, and the WBOC Facebook page.
Hilliard, 42, was shot Sunday night, June 12, in Pittsville, Md., while trying to take a fugitive into custody who had been wanted on felony warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. He was rushed to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect in the shooting, 20-year-old Austin Davidson of Delmar, Md., was taken into custody following a two-hour manhunt and remains held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center while awaiting trial on first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and related charges.
Hilliard, a 16-year law enforcement veteran and University of Maryland Eastern Shore graduate, was described by colleagues as a husband and father of three who was an “exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County.”
At the conclusion of the funeral, there will be an escort of Hilliard to Sunset Cemetery in Berlin, Md. The motorcade will travel the following route where there will be the following temporary road closures:
● Left onto Beaglin Park Drive
● Left onto MD Route 50 Business
● Travel EB on MD Route 50 crossing from Wicomico County into Worcester County Left onto Seahawk Road (Berlin)
● Right onto Grays Corner Road
● Right into Sunset Cemetery
The interment will be open to the public. Parking will be limited at the cemetery.