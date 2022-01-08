FELTON, Del.- A Viola man has been arrested after allegedly stealing his boss' credit card after he was fired.
Felton police say, on October 8, 2021, a fraud investigation was initiated by police after the victim contacted police to report that his credit card has been used on several occasions without his knowledge.
After an investigation, 41-year-old Irving B. Holt, was named a suspect in the case and warrants were obtained for his arrest. Golt had worked for the victim and stole his credit card after he was fired.
Golt turned himself in to police without incident. He was arrested and charged with unlawful use of payment card under $1,500 where the victim is 62 years or older and conspiracy in the second degree.
Golt was processed and arraigned via video phone by the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on his own recognizance pending a later court date.