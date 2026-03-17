KENT COUNTY, Del. -- A powerful storm ripped through Kent County Monday night, leaving a path of significant damage and raising questions about whether a tornado touched down.
One of the hardest-hit areas was a home on Cow Marsh Creek Road near Camden-Wyoming, where a stable owned by Ben and Christy Stafford was destroyed.
By Tuesday, the structure had been reduced to a collection of wood pilings, roofing debris and scattered remnants.
"I don't wish this on anybody, I can tell you that much," said Ben Stafford. "I wouldn't want anybody to go through this, because when you get up in the morning, and see the damage it's done, it honestly makes you sick to your stomach."
Our observations from the ground suggest the storm followed a narrow, concentrated path through the area, though officials with the National Weather Service have not yet confirmed whether it was a tornado.
Lighter damage was spotted on Pony Track Road, where trees and fence posts were ripped from the ground. It appeared as if the storm then moved roughly half a mile east to Hollering Hill Road, where it struck Dill’s Auction House.
"This is where we have our poultry area and everything, and it was completely ripped off," said Laura Pomatto, who owns the business. "But thank goodness the barn is still standing."
The storm continued east for about another mile before hitting the Stafford property.
Inside the destroyed stable were new tractors, a relatively new truck and other equipment. Stafford estimates the total damage at around $500,000.
"I never expected anything like this to happen, I can tell you that, because it sounded like, like I said, a train whistle coming across there," said Stafford. "A scary, scary mix. It did scare me. It takes a lot to scare me, but that scared me."
Strong winds, tearing through Kent County, Delaware.