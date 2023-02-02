RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Speaking at an annual anti-abortion rally and march in Richmond, Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is saying he opposes the idea that women should be prosecuted for seeking abortions.
Miyares said Wednesday that the anti-abortion movement should instead focus on supporting the work of charities supporting struggling mothers.
Miyares was one of several speakers at an annual anti-abortion rally and march near the Capitol in Richmond. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined attendees for the march.
Lawmakers are debating a range of abortion restrictions this session, but little is likely to pass because of the politically divided government.