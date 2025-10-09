ACCOMACK CO., Va. - The Virginia Department of Education has awarded $250,000 to four Accomack County schools to bolster student and school safety.
Part of a slew of grants totaling $12 million across 433 schools in Virginia, the quarter-million grant has been awarded to invest in enhanced security at Arcadia High, Kegotank Elementary, Metompkin Elementary, and Nandua Middle School. The Virginia Department of Education says recipients were considered based on need, with schools seeing higher offense rates, equipment gaps, and limited local resources receiving priority.
“The safety and security of Virginia’s students, educators, and school communities remain paramount priorities for this Administration,” said Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Marcus Anderson. “These targeted investments reflect a steadfast commitment to advancing prevention, preparedness, and protection across the Commonwealth. Working in close partnership with the Virginia Department of Education, the Department of Criminal Justice Services, and local school divisions, we are making meaningful progress toward safer learning environments where students can focus on what matters most, learning and thriving.”
According to Commonwealth officials, the grant is meant to fund the following approved equipment:
-Voice and video internal communication systems
-Mass notification systems
-Security card access and visitor ID badging systems
-Surveillance cameras and two-way radios
-Security vestibules
-Interior and bus-mounted cameras
“Every parent wants to know their child is safe at school and these school security infrastructure grants help make that promise real,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Emily Anne Gullickson said. “By investing in secure entrances, updated cameras, and modern safety systems, we’re giving teachers and students the peace of mind to focus on learning and families the confidence that their local public schools are protected. The fact that 99 school divisions across the Commonwealth received this support shows our shared commitment to safer classrooms and stronger communities. Protecting students is not a partisan issue; it's common sense and these funds will help ensure Virginia public schools are equipped with the tools they need to foster both safety and academic success.”