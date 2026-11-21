VIRGINIA - A child in Virginia who tested positive for measles has died, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Health officials say the child was young, between the ages zero to four. This is Virginia's first measles-associated death in 2026.
They say they will not provide any further information about the death to protect the family's privacy.
There has been an increased in measles activity in Virginia. Health officials urge Virginians to be proactive in protecting themselves and their communities by getting a vaccination against measles. They say it is the best way to prevent and stop the spread. Two doses of the vaccine provides lifetime protection.
As of Thursday, the health department's Measles dashboard says there have been 220 cases of measles in the Commonwealth this year, and 81% percent of the cases were unvaccinated people.