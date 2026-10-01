ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Hunters in Virginia will now pay more for many licenses and permits after a series of fee increases began on Thursday.
The Virginia Board of Wildlife Resources previously approved the increases in August, with the new rates taking effect Oct. 1. The changes affect several hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses, along with boat registration and titling fees.
For Virginia residents, a one-year hunting license increases from $22 to $27. A resident deer and turkey license rises from $22 to $27, while archery and muzzleloading licenses each increase from $17 to $22.
Multi-year licenses will also see larger overall increases. A two-year resident hunting license increases from $43 to $53, a three-year license from $64 to $79 and a four-year license from $85 to $105.
The resident Sportsman License, which includes hunting and freshwater fishing along with several additional hunting and fishing privileges, increases from $99 to $129.
Nonresident hunters will see some of the largest increases. A general nonresident hunting license increases from $110 to $135, while a nonresident deer and turkey license for hunters 16 and older jumps from $85 to $135. A nonresident bear hunting license increases from $150 to $175, and nonresident archery and muzzleloading licenses each increase from $30 to $45.
Some licenses are not increasing, including those for youth, apprentices, disabled veterans, and disabled participants, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
Under Virginia law, the Board of Wildlife Resources can adjust license fees no more than once every three years, with increases capped at $5 at a time for resident licenses and $50 for nonresident licenses. DWR says broad increases to hunting, fishing, and trapping license fees had not occurred since 2012.
The department says the increases are intended to offset rising costs associated with managing wildlife and fish populations, maintaining habitat and public access, enforcing wildlife laws and providing hunter and angler safety programs.
According to DWR, prices in the U.S. have increased by roughly 44 percent since its last broad adjustment to license fees, while the agency's revenue has remained relatively flat. DWR says its fiscal year 2027 operating budget is approximately $65 million, compared with the roughly $79.5 million it estimates would be needed for its 2012 budget to have kept pace with inflation.
The department estimates the hunting, fishing and trapping fee increases will generate approximately $6.39 million in additional annual revenue.