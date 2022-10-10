MILFORD, Del. - A Virginia man is facing murder and related charges in connection with the weekend stabbing of a man in Milford.
Milford police said that at around 11 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a home on the 200 block of North Rehoboth Boulevard for a report of a serious assault that occurred.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Responding officers immediately began to provide life-saving measures until EMS staff arrived to continue the efforts and provide transport to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus. The victim eventually succumbed to his injury.
Police said Sanabra O. Garcia (A.K.A. Rodrigo Lopez-Garcia), 46, of Sterling, Va., was located at the scene and further investigation identified him as the suspect. Garcia was taken into custody without incident.
Garcia has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. Garcia was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $550,000 cash only.
Garcia is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 28, for a preliminary hearing.
There is no word yet for a motive in the stabbing.