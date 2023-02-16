RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Senate Democrats have defeated two bills that would have restricted transgender students’ participation in school athletics and required officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school.
The votes came in a committee on Thursday morning. Supporters of the measure say they promote fairness for female athletes and protect parental rights. LGBGTQ advocacy groups warned that they would harm already at-risk youth.
The bills passed in the Republican-controlled House of Delegates, but were defeated in committee Thursday.
According to several advocacy groups, they were the last of about a dozen bills dealing with transgender children to be defeated this legislative session.