ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA - The Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority wants Accomack County to rezone more than 400 acres of land near Wallops Island from agricultural to industrial use.
Accomack County officials received the rezoning application for two properties, 54 acres near the village of Mappsville and nearly 370 acres near the village of Assawoman.
County Administrator Mike Mason said the Spaceport Authority acquired the land to protect Wallops, which he called an economic powerhouse, from encroachment.
"Obviously, the aerospace presence on Wallops at MARS [Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport] is significant," Mason said. "There's over $210 million of Commonwealth investment on Wallops Island, and just acquiring that property outright was necessary to protect that."
A Virginia Spaceport Authority spokesperson told WBOC News in a statement that the smaller of the two properties will be repurposed for low-impact uses, including office space and storage.
The larger property falls within Wallops' hazard zone, limiting potential uses. Regarding this property, the statement said the following:
The other property will be developed over time to enable aerospace and support industries, in line with VSA's mandate from the Virginia General Assembly to promote industrial and economic development and scientific and technological research and development through the development and promotion of the commercial and government aerospace industry.
According to Salisbury Chamber of Commerce President Bill Chambers, aerospace development on Virginia's Eastern Shore provides opportunities for Maryland.
"We've only reached the tip of the iceberg in terms of what can and should happen," Chambers said. "Maryland needs to take advantage of these opportunities or Virginia will get everything."
Accomack County officials said the Spaceport's local investment and rezoning request is a positive move for private aerospace development amid uncertainty around federal funding.
"Logistically, it's perfect for certain types of companies," Mason said. "We think that this is going to be a win for Accomack, for Virginia space and for the local economy."
The Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to refer the rezoning request to the Planning Commission for review and recommendations.