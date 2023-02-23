RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A special election has been set for March 28 to fill a vacancy in the Virginia Senate. The race will be for the seat held by Richmond Democrat Jennifer McClellan, who was elected to the U.S. House on Tuesday. Louise Lucas, president pro tempore of the Senate, selected the date Wednesday, saying she picked it to ensure that the seat representing the blue-leaning district was filled by the time lawmakers return in April to the Capitol. Lucas said parties have only until Monday to nominate their candidates, and that voting would happen over the weekend. At least three candidates, all Democrats, have declared their intention to run.
Virginia Special Election Set to Fill McClellan Senate Seat
- Robyn Walters
-
- Updated
Robyn Walters
Producer
