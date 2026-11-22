ACCOMACK COUNTY - The Virginia State Police say they are investigating after a fatal crash in Accomack County.
They say it happened on November 21. Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Northbound Lankford Highway near Whites Neck Road around 7:22 p.m.
The preliminary investigation found that a 2017 Volkswagen Passat sedan appeared to be traveling at high speeds when it ran off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.
Police say the driver and sole occupant of the car, 26-year-old Accomac man Oliverio Arreola Jr., sustained fatal injuries in the crash and died on scene. His family has been notified and the investigation remains ongoing.