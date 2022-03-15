COVINGTON, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say three people, including a police officer, were fatally shot at a gas station and convenience store. Police say Toney Poulston Jr. went to the store where a relative, Randall Paxton, worked on Monday afternoon, confronting and ultimately shooting Paxton.
When Covington Police and the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office arrived, police say Poulston was coming out of the store armed with a pistol and shots were fired. Poulston and a Covington officer were killed. Inside the store, police say Paxton was found dead. Paxton’s wife, who also worked at the store, was found inside uninjured.
No other employees or customers were injured. Virginia State Police are investigating at the request of local authorities.