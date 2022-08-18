RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia students made one-year gains in most subjects but achievement in all areas on annual standardized testing remains below pre-pandemic levels. That's according to the Virginia Department of Education, which released the 2021-2022 school year test results on Thursday. In mathematics, 66% of students across all grades passed their exams during the 2021-2022 school year, compared with 82% in the 2018-2019 school year before the pandemic. The department also says it conducted an analysis that shows a strong correlation between in-person instruction last during the 2020-2021 school year and higher achievement on this school year’s test scores.