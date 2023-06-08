ACCOMACK CO., Va. - Governor Glenn Youngkin is praising the State’s Air Pollution Control Board for voting to withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) yesterday.
The RGGI is a multi-state cooperative effort to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from power plants within the participating states. Virginia was one of twelve states part of the Initiative.
“[Wednesday’s] commonsense decision by the Air Board to repeal RGGI protects Virginians from the failed program that is not only a regressive tax on families and businesses across the Commonwealth, but also does nothing to reduce pollution,” said Governor Youngkin.
The RGGI requires power plants to pay for CO2 emissions at quarterly auctions in each state. Youngkin says those costs are ultimately passed onto the power customers and taxpayers because of that system.
“Participation in RGGI is in effect a direct tax on all households and businesses, and there is a zero incentive for power producers to reduce carbon emissions,” said Youngkin's Office in a press release.
But the decision has drawn the ire of some conservationists, including here on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
In a statement, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation made its disapproval of the decision clear. The Foundation says the RGGI leads to cleaner air and less waterway pollution while reducing the emissions that contribute to climate change.
There are other local benefits to the Initiative and its quarterly emissions auction for power plants as well, the Foundation argues. Local projects that help prevent flooding could be at risk without those funds, according to the Foundation.
“45% of the revenue in Virginia from RGGI goes to the Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which supports resilience efforts from the Eastern Shore to southwest Virginia,” The Foundation said in a statement.
“Participation in RGGI is more important than ever as climate change adds new challenges to Chesapeake Bay restoration,” Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Policy and Grassroots Advisor Jay Ford said. “About one-third of the nitrogen pollution in the Chesapeake Bay comes from air pollution that eventually falls to the ground or water. Over time RGGI reduces the air pollution from power plants, which also reduces pollution to Virginia’s waterways.”
“We are disappointed and considering all possible options for next steps,” Ford concluded.
Youngkin’s Office says the removal from RGGI will be orderly and provide regulatory certainty while also helping prevent market fluctuations from impacting consumers.
“We're working every day to reduce costs to hardworking Virginians--like the RGGI carbon tax--and make Virginia the best place to live, work and do business,” said Governor Youngkin.