Volunteers Back The Blue With Free Meals

SALISBURY, Md. - It's been a long and emotional week for police officers and first responders.
As the Hilliard trial reopens emotional wounds, some volunteers are backing the blue by serving up free meals.
Halves of chicken are being seasoned, cooked, rolled up, and served to the men and women in law enforcement.
Organizer Doug Marshall says this is something these officers need after this long week.
"If one police officer goes home tonight or one firefighter or Jamie Dykes, one of those jurors, or whoever was involved with this, we want for the single person that goes home to know 'okay I'm eating tonight because the community cares'," says Marshall.
Four seniors from Delmar High School lent a helping hand. Senior Trinity Brown says, "Maybe his wife and his kids will be able to appreciate the things that were doing for them and they'll be able to see how much were giving back to the community. Not only for him but for the first responders as well."
The food was given to several police agencies including Fruitland, Laurel, Delmar and Salisbury. Also the Wicomico and Worcester Sheriff's Departments and the State's Attorney's office.
Volunteer and former police officer Scott Hamilton says he's glad to be essentially returning the favor. "I've been on the receiving end of these meals that have been delivered throughout my career and I know how it made me feel to get them when I was working the street.
All of the food was donated by Purdue for almost two tons of chicken and sides from the Deli at Pecan Square.
Helping those who protect us.