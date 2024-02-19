ASSATEAGUE ISLAND- The vote is on to name two Assateague Island foals.
The Assateague Island Alliance has launched two polls to name Shasta's Pinto Filly, NSBHS-JV, and Josie Rue's Chestnut Filly, N2BHS-JQV.
The Assateague Community has submitted their favorite names, with the top five contenders for each foal now up for a final vote.
For N2BHS-JV, the names in the running are Amari Nova, Calypso, Kamaria, Martina By The Sea, and Violet.
N2BHS-JQV could be named Amaya, Electra, Fenwood, Gussie, or Olive By The Bay.
Voting is open until Wednesday, February 21, at 11:59 p.m., with each vote contributing to the Assateague Island Alliance's mission to protect the island's natural resources.
Participants can vote online by donating $2 per vote or $5 for three votes. The names with the most votes will become the official names for the foals.
If you are interested in voting you can check out the polls on the Assateague Island Alliance website.