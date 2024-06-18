CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Tuesday marks election day in Virginia as voters decide in a number of U.S. House primaries, and the U.S. Senate primary.
The commonwealth is an open primary state, meaning voters can choose to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary.
We spoke with voters at the Chincoteague Center. Debbie Ullmann, who taught American Government says she takes her civic duty very seriously.
"It is important to vote because we are Americans and we support democracy," she said. "It is a privilege and I believe in the obligation," Ullmann continued.
In the U.S. House District 2 race, incumbent Representative Jenn Kiggans is running unopposed in the Republican primary. Attorney Jeremiah Denton and Navy veteran Missy Cotter Smasal are seeking the Democratic nomination to take on Kiggans in November.
Voter Lisa Wallace says she takes a number of factors into consideration when choosing a candidate to back.
"We look at everything, I do anyway. Party, person, what they're interested in, what they stand for, where their ideals lie," she said.
In the U.S. Senate, incumbent Democratic Senator Tim Kaine is running unopposed for a third term.
Five Republicans are looking to take him on: Scott Parkinson, Hung Cao, Jonathan Emord, Eddie Garcia and Chuck Smith.
Gus Lodato says he's voting Republican.
"I'm trying to make a choose for who might best represent what's important to us. It's difficult because many of the candidates are not making statements about what are critical issues in my mind," he said.
Polls opened at 6 a.m., and close at 7 p.m.