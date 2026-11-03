MARYLAND - With key races in Wicomico and Worcester counties this election day, voters are hitting the polls to cast their votes.
Julie Giordano is going up against Ernest Davis for the County Executive seat in Wicomico County. Abigail Fetters is a first time voter in Salisbury and says research is key when it comes to voting.
“Being able to have an opinion and an actual say in this time, I think is important,” she says. “But I also think it's important to be educated before you go and vote for it so that you know how things are going to be affected, especially where you live.”
In Ocean City, current Mayor Rick Meehan and Council President Matt James are in the race for the Mayor’s seat. Many voters in Ocean City say their vote is an opportunity to make a change.
Raymond Archer voted today in Ocean City and says, “I'm glad we live in a country where we have the privilege to vote.” Payton Hughes has lived in Ocean City for about three years and says she wants to see change in the town.
“I've met a bunch of people from living here, and I know kind of what we want to see change and happen differently.”
Molly Hoffman is voting for the first time in Ocean City. She says people should vote to let the town know what the general public wants to see.
“You might think your vote doesn't matter, but honestly, everybody vote matters and you should just come out and vote.”