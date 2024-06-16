ACCOMACK CO., VA - On Tuesday, Virginians in District 2, which spans Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, and the Eastern Shore, will choose between two candidates to challenge incumbent Republican Jen Kiggans for her House of Representatives seat in November.
June 18th’s primary will see Attorney Jeremiah “Jake” Denton IV face off against Navy veteran Missy Cotter Smasal for the Democratic nomination in the Commonwealth’s 2nd District.
Denton, originally from Virginia Beach and now in Hampton Roads, touts a career as a civil rights attorney and previously as a journalist.
“First as a writer and now as a constitutional and civil rights attorney, I have always considered it my job to call out and fight injustice,” Denton’s website reads. “I’m proud to represent clients in anti-defamation, sexual harassment, and discrimination cases.”
Smasal, from Norfolk, served as a Surface Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy before becoming a small business owner. Today she serves as the Executive Director of a nonprofit honoring service women.
“Missy is running to ensure that kids and families across coastal Virginia have the opportunities they need to succeed,” her official website reads. “Missy is a steadfast champion for families, military families, and our veterans, and she will stand up for Hampton Roads’ values.”
Smasal leads Denton in fundraising for the primary and also boasts endorsements from former Virginia Governors Ralph Noprtham and Terry McAuliffe.
Whichever of the two wins their parties nomination on Tuesday, a Democratic challenger will face a tough election battle against current District 2 Rep. Kiggans.defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria, who served two terms, in 2022.
Virginia’s Democratic Primary is slated for Tuesday, June 18th.