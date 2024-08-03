ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one man in Accomack County on Saturday.
On Saturday, August 3rd, at approximately 2:30pm, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 23289 Guards Shore Road, in the Bloxom area of the Eastern shore.
State police say the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz sedan, was traveling eastbound on Guards Shore Road, when he ran off the roadway and overturned into a marsh. VSP say the vehicle rolled over into the marsh area, which contained around 4 feet of water. The vehicle's passenger compartment became completely submerged in the water.
A 25-year-old female passenger was able to escape the vehicle with minor injuries. The driver of the sedan, identified by VSP as 26 year old Radain Alberto Tomas Isidro, was unable to escape the car. He died at the scene.
Virginia State Police say there are no indications that speed was a contributing factor. They also state that it is currently unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Virginia State Police.