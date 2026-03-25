ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - The Wallops Visitor Center announced they plan to hold a watch party at their facility for NASA's Artemis II mission launch on Wednesday, April 1.
Officials say the watch party is free and a family-friendly opportunity to watch the launch along with NASA.
Guests will be able to watch the launch via a livestream in the center's auditorium, explore the exhibits, and participate in hands-on activities like building and launching a miniature Space Launch System rocket.
The Artemis II test flight will send four astronauts on a 10-day mission around the Moon and back. Center officials say the mission will help to confirm systems and hardware needed for human deep space exploration.
Check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. that day at Wallops Visitor Center. Officials say the launch window opens at 6:24 p.m. and closes at 8:24 p.m. They also say the event ends 30 minutes post-launch or post-scrub.
Registration is required. To reserve your ticket, click here.