DELMARVA - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance are set to face off Tuesday during their first and only scheduled vice presidential debate.
The political showdown comes three weeks after former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris met on the debate stage.
The debate will be moderated by CBS Evening News’ anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan at CBS Broadcast Center in New York. It is scheduled to kick off on WBOC at 9 p.m.
CBS says neither candidates will be allowed to interact with campaign staff during the two four-minute commercial breaks scheduled during the 90-minute debate. An audience will not be present, as was the case with the two previous presidential debates.
Both candidates have agreed to not bringing notes or props and to two minutes to answer a question and one minute for rebuttals. According to CBS, the candidates’ microphones will not be muted while their opponent speaks, unlike the presidential debates.
CBS says no topics or questions have been shared with either campaign ahead of the debate.
Tune in to the CBS vice presidential debate live on WBOC and Fox21, tonight, October 1st at 9 p.m.