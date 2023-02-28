DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department arrested a man yesterday wanted on weapons and drug charges.
Ryan Cox, 26, of Camden, had an active warrant from the Delaware Gaming Enforcement. On Monday around noon, Cox was spotted in the area of the Dover Inn. Delaware police, knowing he had a warrant, took him into custody without incident.
Cox was reportedly in posession of a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun and 0.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
He was committed on $30,200 cash bail on the following:
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited(2x)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Possession of a Controlled Substance