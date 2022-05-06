DELMAR, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's assistance in locating a wanted Delmar man.
Thomas Alexander, 34, currently has an active felony criminal warrant for his arrest as well as several court capiases.
Alexander is described as white, approximately 5-foot-6, approximately 154 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. His current whereabouts are unknown, but he may be operating a black Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Attempts to locate Alexander have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper First Class N. Geannakakes of Delaware State Police Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or by calling 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.