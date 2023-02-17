SALISBURY, Md -- One potential location mentioned by the Ward Foundation for their relocation seems to have been eliminated. Jason Rhodes, Salisbury University spokesperson, said there are no plans for the Ward Museum's main gallery to be moved onto campus.
In a Ward Foundation press release, "the City of Salisbury" was also mentioned as a possible new site. Exactly where inside the city limits has not been released yet.
The museum's galleries have been closed since July 2022 following a 'major failure in the building's HVAC system', according to the Ward Foundations press release. The problems led to the spread of surface mold on carvings and other pieces of artwork.
The Ward Foundation, according to their press release, is working to restore any pieces of art affected by the surface mold.
The release reads: "The Ward Foundation has been in frequent consultation with insurance agencies, mold remediation specialists, and decoy and art conservation experts, and is confident in the full restoration and preservation of the collection."
Rhodes said the building is owned by SU, who gives the museum money for maintenance each year. The cost to fix the heating and air conditioning system exceeded that, which meant the next step was for the museum to relocate.
Meg Marcarelli's father was the first curator at the Ward Museum, and several of his artworks have been donated by Meg to the museum. Now, with the inevitable relocation, Marcarelli is concerned about the fate of that artwork.
"Most families who have donated pieces have done so thinking they're going to be exhibited, they're going to be in that museum," said Marcarelli. "That's obviously not the case now, so who chooses where things are going to be exhibited or stored?"
Marcarelli said she's reached out to SU for answers, to no avail.
"It's been two days, and you would think that a PR problem like this, someone would call back and they have not," said Marcarelli.
But, Marcarelli said her concern comes from a place of emotional attachment, both for her fathers pieces of art and an overall appreciation for the Eastern Shore attraction. It's why if SU ends up fixing the HVAC system, Marcarelli would like it to happen with the museum, and the artwork inside, staying put.
"If they're going to use it, they're going to have to fix the system," said Marcarelli. "Why not just come off the money, fix it, let them stay and let them start fundraising again?"
Our calls to the Ward Foundation were not returned today. But, in the press release, Interim Executive Director Brittany Andrew said: "The museum's collection is one of the largest and finest of its kind in the world. The staff, board, Salisbury University partners and outside experts are all working tirelessly to ensure its long-term safety as we prepare for this upcoming move."
Wildfowl fans, hoping for better days on the horizon for the Ward Museum.