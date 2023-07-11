SALISBURY, Md. - This year's USSSA Softball Tournament theme is "Aloha," which is fitting because it will feel a bit like Hawaii out on the diamond.
But Olivia Sinapi, a player from Connecticut says bring it on.
"The night before the game my dad makes me drink a lot of water before the games and then we bring a big jug too," she said.
Marc Frey coaches a team from Georgetown and says he's already getting ready to keep his players cool.
"It's just being smart, make sure you're drinking your water. Cooling towels are definitely a huge factor to keep that back and neck nice and cool, the head cool. Stay in the shade when you can, that's the part of being smart," he said.
Even at Tuesday afternoon's welcome parade in Downtown Salisbury, people were trying their hardest to beat the heat.
Reagan Sewell says her team is ready.
"One of the moms made us cooling rags with our name on it so that'll probably help us stay cool and then we're drinking plenty of water," she said.
The tournament kicks off Wednesday at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex, and at other fields in Wicomico and Worcester Counties.
Some of the games will air on our sister station Delmarva Sports Network.