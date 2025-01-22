EASTON, Md. - As temperatures plummet, warming centers across Talbot County have opened their doors, offering refuge for those seeking relief from the cold. Inside, visitors find warm jackets, cozy spaces, and, in some cases, even a glass of lemonade.
"It’s really cold. It’s really too cold to be outside," said Raekwon Murray, a St. Michaels local.
Jahad Mills, an Easton resident who works in a refrigerated warehouse, echoed the sentiment. "I would say it feels better in there than it does out here right now," he said.
Warming centers, including the Talbot County Free Library in Easton, the Brookletts Place Senior Center, and the St. Michaels Community Center, have welcomed community members throughout the week. These facilities provide more than just a warm spot—they offer opportunities to read, socialize, or enjoy a hot meal.
"You can come in here. You can sit down if you need to. They’ll have food for you some days. It’s the perfect place to warm up. They have water for you," said Murray.
Dana Newman, director of the Talbot County Free Library in Easton, highlighted the need for these services. "We do notice that people are hanging out front as we open the door in the morning, so we do know that there are some people on the streets," she said.
For locals like Justus Mills, the centers play a crucial role. "There’s a lot of people around here that don’t really have anywhere to go. Since this is a public area for people, it’s just good for people to come inside and stay warm," said Mills, Jahad's brother and a fellow Easton resident.
As the cold persists, these centers remain a critical resource for the community, offering warmth and comfort to those in need.