LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has confirmed a warrant has been issued for a man accused of animal abuse stemming from 35 dogs being rescued from “deplorable” conditions earlier this month.
The Department says Dillon Hensey, 32, of Lewes has failed to turn himself in three times and did not attend pre arranged meetings with the Office of Animal Welfare.
The dogs were rescued on August 8th by the Office of Animal Welfare with the assistance of the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
Hensey’s last known address is Maple Drive where the dogs were found reportedly living in squalor. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but his whereabouts are currently unknown.
Anyone with information on Hensey’s whereabouts is asked to call local police or Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646.