SNOW HILL, Md. - A water main break on Monday has led to the town's water service being temporarily suspended. The Town stated that repairs could take up to two hours.
The Health Department recommends running water from faucets for a few minutes until clear once service has been restored.
The Worcester County Recreation Center was also closed Monday at 1 p.m. due to the break. Today’s line dancing, yoga, and drop in soccer programs scheduled at the Center have been canceled, according to Worcester County Commissioners.
The Commissioners said that the afterschool program is set to take place as scheduled at an alternate venue. Parents and guardians were contacted about the changes.
The Recreation Center is expected to reopen to the public tomorrow.