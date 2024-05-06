SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury is expecting some water service interruptions Monday as repairs are conducted.
According to the City, the Department of Waterworks Utilities Division is conducting repairs on a water service on Glen Avenue. Glen Avenue will remain passable, the City says, and the outside East and West lanes will stay open.
Work began at 9 a.m. on May 6th and is expected to last until 2 a.m. on May 7th. At about 6 p.m., water service will be interrupted from Civic Avenue to Long Avenue, according to the City. Salisbury officials say water service will be restored by 10 p.m. Monday night, barring any unforeseen events.