OCEAN PINES, Md.-The OC Bay Hopper water taxi and water shuttle service will return to Ocean Pines next week. The town made the announcement on Wednesday. The return date is Monday, June 19.
The water shuttle – like a bus on the water – makes regularly scheduled stops throughout the day at several locations along the bay, including Ocean Pines. The water taxi – like an Uber on the water – is a point-to-point service that riders can schedule at their convenience.
OC Bay Hopper cofounder Steve Butz said the water transportation services provided by the company make it easy for people to get to and from Ocean Pines.
“It takes the hassle out of driving and parking in Ocean City. The water shuttle and taxi services can pick-up or drop-off at most restaurants and bars on the bay,” he said.
Butz said the response last year – the first in Ocean Pines – was very positive.
"Ocean Pines had more traffic in and out on our boats on Saturday than any other location by far. People seem to be eating it up,” he said.
This summer, the water shuttle is scheduled to travel from Ocean Pines to locations southbound each day at 12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Boats will return to Ocean Pines heading northbound at 2:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. The shuttle will make stops in Ocean City and West Ocean City.
One-way shuttle tickets cost $15 per person and round-trip tickets run $30 per person.
This year, OC Bay Hopper has expanded its Water Taxi service by adding an additional boat and expanding service to every night of the week. The boats travel as far north as Fenwick Island and south to Assateague Island.
There is an $80 minimum for the water taxi, which will cover up to four passengers for a one-way trip. For groups of five or more, there is an added $15 charge for each additional passenger. There is also a small surcharge per passenger.
OC Bay Hopper also offers a sightseeing trip from Ocean Pines to Assateague Island on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. These trips are bookable online at www.ocbayhopper.com, or through the OC Bay Hopper app.
“We pick up riders at the docks in Ocean Pines at 9 a.m. and whisk them down to Assateague for a tour of the island by water,” Butz said. “They’ll get an amazing view of the wildlife and then return to the Yacht Club at about 11:15 a.m., just in time for lunch.”
For more information or to book a seat on the OC Bay Hopper, download the OC Bay Hopper Mobile App. The OC Bay Hopper Mobile App is available for both Apple and Android devices.