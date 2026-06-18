MARYLAND - The ongoing drought on the Eastern Shore of Maryland is resulting in low groundwater levels, creating complications for those who rely on well water.
Recent data from the Maryland Department of the Environment shows that groundwater levels are at an emergency low. The Eastern Shore is under a drought warning, but no state-wide water restrictions are currently in place.
"Call levels are up almost 60%,” Mike Daisey owns Daisey’s Well Drilling. “My guys are averaging 50 to 60 hours in a five-day work week right now."
Brian and Denise Duple live in a planned community near Salisbury that uses water wells.
“The only worry I have is if, you know, we need to have a well company come out and maybe drill down deeper,” something Brian said he hopes to avoid because of the expense.
Though no restrictions have been mandated, state officials are encouraging voluntary conservation.
“Every drop counts when it comes to the smart use of water,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “We all play a role in protecting our water supply, our ecosystems, and our economy. By voluntarily conserving water today, we can avoid stricter mandates in the future.”
The last time a statewide drought emergency with mandatory water use restrictions was declared in Maryland was in 1999.