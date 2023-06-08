DELMARVA PENINSULA - WBOC received some incredible imagery of the effects of today’s storms against a hazy backdrop across the Delmarva Peninsula.
Thunderstorms rumbled over the WBOC station in Salisbury while Delawareans in Dagsboro and Marylanders in Vienna reported mounds of small hail collecting in their yards and on their porches.
The waters of Dorchester County, Maryland saw their own reverberations of the wild weather as a waterspout was caught on camera touching down on Fishing Bay.
All the while, the wildfire smoke billowing from eastern Canada continued to cast an eerie haze over our area, a blanket unlifted by this afternoon’s storms.
According to WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield, most of Delmarva remains under a Code Red Air Quality alert as of Thursday afternoon, with some parts of Delaware under an even more hazardous Code Purple.
WBOC will continue to keep you updated on the smoke and weather as the weekend approaches. Thank you to all of our viewers who sent in videos and images throughout the day.