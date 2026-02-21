DELMARVA - Join WBOC News and CoastTV on Sunday evening for a special joint coverage livestream on this weekend’s winter storm.
The livestream will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22, as the latest winter storm passes over Delmarva. As rain and snow falls on the peninsula, we’ll have live team coverage tracking accumulations and road conditions.
Due to sports programming on both stations, there will be no 6 p.m. broadcasts on WBOC or CoastTV on Sunday, but you can join us live at 7 p.m. on our apps, which can also be downloaded on your smart TV.
We will continue with full team coverage of the storm during our scheduled 10 and 11 p.m. broadcasts.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
Manténgase informado sobre la tormenta invernal que se acerca a nuestra área con la aplicación del tiempo de Telemundo Delmarva, disponible para Apple y Android.