SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police responded on Friday to a witness report of a student with a handgun in his backpack at Wicomico High School. Around 1 p.m. the witness reportedly told police they saw a male place a handgun in his bag and walk towards the school.
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies worked with High School staff to identify the suspect through surveillance footage. The suspect, who is reportedly a student, was located and found to have a BB gun in his backpack. According to police, the BB gun was “a replica of a realistic-looking handgun."
The student is 15 and a Juvenile Referral was completed. The teen was released to the custody of their guardian and now awaits disposition by the Department of Juvenile Services.
Authorities say the situation was resolved quickly with little disruption to school activities.