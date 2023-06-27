PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - With the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, questions remain regarding how this legislative change will affect employees in the state.
Under the new recreational pot legalization law set to take effect this Saturday, employers in Maryland will retain the ability to test their employees for marijuana use and enforce negative test results. While the state law permits marijuana usage, individual businesses maintain the autonomy to determine their own policies.
Attorney General Anthony Brown suggests that employers treat marijuana use in a similar manner to alcohol consumption, emphasizing the importance of workplace safety.
"In many ways, think of it like alcohol. Can you show up at certain worksites after consuming alcohol? No. And often that's going to apply to cannabis as well," says Attorney General Brown.
Harry Wimbrow, owns and operates school buses in Worcester County. He stands firm on a zero tolerance policy.
"We're still subject to alcohol and drug testing, so nothing will change as such." The importance of ensuring a drug-free workplace remains paramount to his business operations," he said.
TidalHealth, a major healthcare employer tells WBOC it will stick to policies prohibiting alcohol, drugs, and cannabis use during work hours. Similarly, Salisbury University, due to its federal funding and federal illegality of marijuana, maintains a similar prohibition on cannabis use by employees.
Attorney General Brown advises employees to consult their HR departments regarding what their employer's policy may be.
The FDA says marijuana can remain detectable in drug tests for several days after consumption, even if employees are not under its influence while on the job.