CAMBRIDGE, MD - "Snappers," a beloved waterfront restaurant near High Street in downtown Cambridge, will close its doors for good on Dec. 14, marking the end of an era for the local dining scene. The restaurant, known for its scenic waterfront views, has been serving the community since 1994.
“People told us we wouldn’t make it here, but here we are, 31 years later,” said Laura Sydnor, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, John Sydnor. Over the years, the couple’s family and staff have been deeply woven into Snappers’ fabric, with their children holding their first jobs there. “No matter what, the backbone of this place is our family,” Sydnor said.
John Sydnor echoed the sentiment, adding that it’s time to prioritize family. “We’re leaving at the top of our game. We have four grandchildren now, and we want to spend more time with them,” he said.
For Snappers’ regulars and employees, the restaurant has always felt like family. Longtime employee Louie Massey who joined the team in July 1994, says, "It is truly like family. You fight like family, you love like family. It's 31 years of being with your best friends." Regular customer, Jim Gscheidle, said, “This place means so much to so many people. Hundreds of people have passed through here, some of them are deceased and their ghosts are still here."
The restaurant’s closure will create a noticeable void in the downtown area, as Snappers has been a cornerstone of the local economy and social scene. However, Bill Christopher of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce believes the prime location will soon attract new interest. “Given how successful Snappers has been, I don’t imagine it will stay vacant long,” he said.
Snappers will officially close on Dec. 14, concluding 31 years of family, food, and community along the Cambridge waterfront.