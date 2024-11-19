Seymour lowers well pump

ROYAL OAK, MD - A prolonged drought is straining water resources across the Delmarva Peninsula, prompting the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) to urge residents to conserve water. The region has experienced six months of below-average rainfall, causing water levels to plummet in wells and streams.

Gary Seymour, owner of Seymour Well Service, says his business has been inundated with calls from residents facing water issues.

“All summer long, we’ve been lowering people’s well pumps. That’s all we’ve been doing—getting three to five calls a day,” Seymour said.

Even Seymour has been affected. On Tuesday, he was seen lowering his own well pump to keep it operational.

“The normal water level is about 52 to 55 feet, and we’re down to 73,” Seymour explained. “Water levels have dropped, and a lot of well pumps aren’t set deep enough to accommodate that.”

According to Lee Currey, director of the Water and Science Administration at MDE, groundwater, stream, and reservoir levels across the state are being closely monitored.

“It’s been dry for several months,” Currey said. “As a result, we’ve issued a drought warning for the Eastern Shore.”

While there are no state-mandated water restrictions, MDE is asking residents to be mindful of water use, especially those relying on shallow wells.

“The concern is more for people with shallow wells,” Currey noted. “If you notice a decrease in water pressure, you should contact a professional immediately.”

MDE expects the state to emerge from the drought within three months but recommends simple water-saving measures, such as turning off the tap while brushing teeth, taking shorter showers, and avoiding car washes.

For now, residents with wells are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any significant changes in water pressure to prevent further complications.

