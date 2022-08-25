West College Ave. Construction Causing Frustration With Homeowners

SALISBURY, Md. - Bike lane construction is behind schedule and narrowing the driving lanes of West College Ave.
Neighbors, Denise Willis and Madison Arrowsmith say the construction had made it difficult and frustrating for them.
"I think the lanes are too narrow. We can't get in and out of our driveways, as easily. The traffic is constantly backed up. Tt's just been very difficult to maneuver this road with a bigger vehicle," says Willis.
"I feel like whenever you have to pull into any of these driveways, you have to go into the other lane so you can get into the driveway correctly. If not, you're going to hit the curb and that's really annoying," says Arrowsmith.
And, new students unpacked their cars and moved into their new dorms at Salisbury University. The school has been made aware the project is running behind.
Jason Rhodes, spokesperson for Salisbury University and Director of Public Relations, says they have adjusted their traffic plans.
"We've got a traffic control plan. We adjust it a little, every year, depending on projects, like the bike lane. Our officers have accounted for the bike lane and any other construction that might be going on around campus," says Rhodes.
It was supposed to be done by the first day of classes, but now it won't be complete until Sept. 19. However, that is without any weather or construction delay's.