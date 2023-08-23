WHALEYVILLE, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department has announced a mosquito pool in Worcester County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
This is the first time the virus has been detected in Worcester County so far this year. The announcement comes on the heels of a mosquito pool testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Worcester last week, as well as another pool testing positive for EEE this week in Wicomico County.
The Health Department says the mosquito pool, a sample collection of female mosquitoes of the same species, was located in Whaleyville. Symptoms of the fever include fever, headache, vomiting, rash, and fatigue, among others. Severe cases can lead to encephalitis or meningitis, but most people recover completely from West Nile, the Department says.
West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-carried disease in the United States according to the Department.
The Health Department offered the following tips to reduce the risk of infection with West Nile and other arboviruses carried by the insects:
-Remove standing water around your home; as little as one quarter inch of water will support dozens of mosquitoes. tarps (over pools, boats, etc.) to eliminate standing water; fix dripping faucets.
-Wear clothing that covers the arms, legs, and feet whenever you are outdoors.
-Use an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved mosquito repellent sparingly on exposed skin. Consult a physician before applying EPA approved mosquito repellent to young children. Avoid applying repellents to the hands of children and do not use repellents on children under 3 years of age.
-Follow package instructions carefully.
-Spray clothing with EPA approved mosquito repellent as mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing.
-Minimize outdoor activities at dawn, dusk, and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active.
-Inspect window and door screens and repair any holes found.