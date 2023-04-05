WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Worcester County officials announced testing of the West Ocean City sewer system to find potential leaks.
Worcester County Public Works Water and Wastewater (WWW) Division announced they will conduct smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system from Apr. 12-21 between Keyser Point Road and West Torquay Road in West Ocean City.
The study will reportedly involve opening and entering manholes in the streets and public utility easements to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system.
Worcester County Public Works says a special, non-toxic smoke will be used in the test. Officials say it leaves no residuals or stains and has no effect on plant or animal life. The smoke will reportedly be visible and have a distinctive, but not unpleasant, odor that should last only a few minutes, where there is adequate ventilation.
Because the plumbing appliances in homes and buildings are connected to the sanitary sewer system, officials say some smoke may enter these facilities in the following instances:
- Vents connected to a building's sewer pipes are inadequate, defective, or improperly installed.
- Traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed, or missing.
- Pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under buildings are damaged, defective, have plugs missing, or are improperly installed.
Worcester County officials say the smoke test can reveal the presence of sewer gas, which can be dangerous and a health risk to occupants.
In the event that smoke enters your home or business, officials ask that you contact a member of the smoke testing crew working in your area or contact WWW at 410-641-5251, Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.