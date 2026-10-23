A graphic that says "Child Sex Abuse."

SEAFORD, Del. - Police say an employee at West Seaford Elementary School has been arrested on child sex abuse charges.

Seaford Police Department says the 20-year-old man was a paraprofessional at the school. His identity has not been released. The man is charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child by Someone in a Position of Trust. Police say he was committed to the Department of Corrections on $20,000 cash bail. Investigators say they are looking into possible similar incidents.

In a statement, the Seaford School District says the employee has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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