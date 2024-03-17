Westover Barn Fire Deemed $1 Million Loss

WESTOVER, MD– The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a barn fire that resulted in $1 million in losses Friday.
The blaze was reported around 10:51 p.m. on March 15 at James Nelson Farm, 9773 Stewart Neck Road, according to the State Fire Marshal.
Officials say the property owner observed a tractor on fire and attempted to put it out with a portable fire extinguisher. When this failed, the flames reportedly spread to the adjacent storage building and other farm equipment.
Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department crews responded, with 57 firefighters working to suppress the flames over three hours, according to a press release.
Investigators identified a preliminary cause as an unspecified electrical issue with the tractor, a 1100 Case International.
Losses are estimated at $1 million.
No injuries were reported.