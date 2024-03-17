Westover Barn Fire Deemed $1 Million Loss

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 6 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest gusts during the day today are most likely near shore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&