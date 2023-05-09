SALISBURY, Md. - The man convicted of murdering Wicomico County Sheriff's Corporal Glenn Hilliard is sitting in a jail cell today. He is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars.
In the immediate aftermath of the verdict, there has been talk of reinstating the death penalty, particularly for convicted murderers of law enforcement officers.
One Eastern Shore lawmakers tells WBOC he would consider bringing forth such legislation.
"The chances of the death penalty coming back in total it's probably very unlikely because it's already been repealed. There are certain things that are so heinous, so beyond reproach that should be you know specifically isolated or dedicated where the death penalty is linked directly to any of those acts," said State Senator Johnny Mautz, a Republican from Talbot County.
"There are going to be a lot of discussions about public safety and crime. This is definitely one that I'm going to take into consideration there's no doubt about. I can't tell you right now whether it's something I'm going to act on, it's definitely something I would support and it definitely considers attention and consideration," he said.
Other states, including Virginia have previously proposed reinstating the death penalty for convicted cop killers. Mautz thinks Maryland should consider doing the same.
"You've got to assume that knowing if you do these things your life is going to be taken, as opposed to your life's not going to be taken, it changes the dynamic," he said.
With the death penalty not currently in play, the state is likely to ask for a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
State's Attorney Jamie Dykes says the final say on Davidson's fate is in the judge's hands.
"A pre-sentence investigation helps the judge consider what sentence is appropriate for each defendant, sometimes they're mandatory. In a conviction for first degree murder a pre-sentence investigation is mandatory," she said.
Dykes says it is important for Davidson's sentence to send a strong message.
"Sentencing considerations are deterrents in making sure a statement is made to the community in making sure we deter any future defendant from engaging in this conduct," she continued.
Davidson's sentencing has been set for July 6th.
During that sentencing, we expect an impact statement to be read to Davidson by a victim.