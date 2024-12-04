Offshore Wind Turbine

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The proposed offshore wind farm by US Wind continues to face significant challenges despite receiving federal approval for more than 100 turbines off the Ocean City coast.

The Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management granted approval on Tuesday, and the Maryland Board of Public Works recently gave environmental approval for an operation and maintenance facility tied to the project. However, substantial obstacles remain, including political opposition and additional permitting requirements.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to end offshore wind projects through an executive order on his first day in office. "I'm going to write it out in an executive order. It's going to end on day one," Trump said during his campaign.

Additionally, US Wind must secure four permits from Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), as the plan includes bringing cables ashore at 3Rs Beach in Sussex County. DNREC told WBOC on Wednesday that there are no updates on the permits.

The company also needs permits from the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Army Corps of Engineers. In a statement, US Wind said, “Once all permits have been received, US Wind will begin solidifying supply chain contracts with an eye toward initiating onshore construction in 2026 and offshore construction in 2028.”

Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza emphasized the project's uncertainty. “You have multiple permits that still have to go through, that US Wind hasn’t even applied for at this point,” Carozza said.

Local opposition to the project remains strong. A fundraiser involving the Worcester County Commissioners, the Town of Ocean City, and others aims to continue financing efforts against the wind farm. Ocean City and several groups have also filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

