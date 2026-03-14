DELMARVA - St. Patrick's Day weekend is here, and several towns across Delmarva are celebrating with parades and festivals today.
Ocean City's St. Patrick's Day Parade - The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Ocean City returns today. Officials say the parade will begin at 12 p.m. at 60th street and will march south to the 45th Street Judging Stand then into the parking lot where the Irish Festival takes place. The festival will feature live Irish music, dancers, food and vendors. It's set to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Ocean City and admission is free.
Dover's St. Patrick's Day Parade - The St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning to Dover today after being cancelled last year. The theme of this year's parade is "A Hundred Thousand Welcomes" in Gaelic, which is Céad Míle Fáilte. The city says the parade will begin at 1 p.m. today on Federal Street, then proceed down Loockerman Street all the way to the Duncan Center. There will also be food trucks in front of City Hall and along Bradford Street.
Onancock's St. Patrick's Day Parade - Onancock will be hosting their 11th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade today. Town officials say the parade steps off at 3 p.m. on Market Street. The theme for this year's parade is "Celtic Beats on Market Street" and will highlight Irish-inspired music. North Street will also be closed this afternoon for the festivities as well as shopping, dining and socializing.
Paddy on Poplar in Cambridge - Cambridge is introducing a new St. Patrick's Day celebration this year on Poplar Street. Officials say festivities will begin at 11 a.m. and will include food, entertainment, activities and a short parade. Poplar Street will be closed for the duration of the event, which ends at 9 p.m.