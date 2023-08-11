White Marlin Open 50th

OCEAN CITY, Md. - In conjunction with the Delmarva Sports Network, the official TV station of the White Marlin Open, WBOC brings you the final tally of the world-famous tournament as of Friday night. No white marlins were recorded at the scales this year, but one lucky crew boated a top-prize winning blue marlin. Congratulations to all of the winners!

White Marlin 

No leaders.

Blue Marlin

1 - 640.5 lbs - Floor Reel

Ocean City, MD

$6,200,000

Tuna

1 - 265 lbs - Reel Tight

 Shady Side, MD

 $1,200,000

2 - 247.5 lbs - Fishlik

 Chincoteague, VA

 $251,000

3 - 221.5 lbs - Game Over

Ocean City, MD

$108,000

4. 215 lbs - Ro Sham Bo

Ocean City, MD

$1,700,000

Wahoo

1 - 57 lbs - Shooting Star

Indian River, DE

$2,000 

2 - 55 lbs - Captain Deadly

Ocean City, MD

$32,000

3 - 46 lbs - Boy's Toy

Indian River, DE

$26,000

Dolphin

1 - 50.5 lbs - Roncito

Ocean City, MD

$25,000

2 - 32 lbs - Aquila

$78,000

3 - 31 lbs - Maverick

Ocean City, MD

$27,000

Swordfish

No leaders yet.

 

WBOC is also wishing our part-owner Hank Draper a special congratulations for his win in the Small Boar Release Category! Hank captain's the Prime Hook and led in Small Boat Release.

 

Small Boat Daily Points

8/7 - Prime Hook

Indian River, DE

210 Daily Points

8/9 - Covered Up

245 Daily Points

 

Small Boat Release 

1 - Prime Hook

Indian River, DE

420 Points

 

Final leaders of various other categories can also be viewed on the White Marlin Open's website

 

 