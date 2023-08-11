OCEAN CITY, Md. - In conjunction with the Delmarva Sports Network, the official TV station of the White Marlin Open, WBOC brings you the final tally of the world-famous tournament as of Friday night. No white marlins were recorded at the scales this year, but one lucky crew boated a top-prize winning blue marlin. Congratulations to all of the winners!
White Marlin
No leaders.
Blue Marlin
1 - 640.5 lbs - Floor Reel
Ocean City, MD
$6,200,000
Tuna
1 - 265 lbs - Reel Tight
Shady Side, MD
$1,200,000
2 - 247.5 lbs - Fishlik
Chincoteague, VA
$251,000
3 - 221.5 lbs - Game Over
Ocean City, MD
$108,000
4. 215 lbs - Ro Sham Bo
Ocean City, MD
$1,700,000
Wahoo
1 - 57 lbs - Shooting Star
Indian River, DE
$2,000
2 - 55 lbs - Captain Deadly
Ocean City, MD
$32,000
3 - 46 lbs - Boy's Toy
Indian River, DE
$26,000
Dolphin
1 - 50.5 lbs - Roncito
Ocean City, MD
$25,000
2 - 32 lbs - Aquila
$78,000
3 - 31 lbs - Maverick
Ocean City, MD
$27,000
Swordfish
No leaders yet.
WBOC is also wishing our part-owner Hank Draper a special congratulations for his win in the Small Boar Release Category! Hank captain's the Prime Hook and led in Small Boat Release.
Small Boat Daily Points
8/7 - Prime Hook
Indian River, DE
210 Daily Points
8/9 - Covered Up
245 Daily Points
Small Boat Release
1 - Prime Hook
Indian River, DE
420 Points
Final leaders of various other categories can also be viewed on the White Marlin Open's website