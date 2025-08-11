OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The White Marlin Open has once again reeled in thousands of anglers, spectators and celebrities. Along with them came an expected wave of economic activity for Ocean City.
The annual billfish tournament, known as the largest in the world, drew competitors from across the country and beyond. For local businesses, it’s more than just a fishing event: it’s a boost that ripples through the entire community.
“The White Marlin Open, we are so fortunate to have this huge event that has become such a massive event, not just for our little community,” said Amy Thompson of the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce. “It brings such a delightful crowd to our town. They have to eat, they have to have a roof over their head. It’s very good for business.”
This year’s tournament had an extra twist. Weather conditions extended the fishing days from five to seven, meaning more time for visitors to stay in town, meaning more opportunities for local businesses to profit.
“Any time you have the opportunity to keep folks in town longer… hopefully the visitors that are here for the tournament, once they were done catching their really big fish, were able to enjoy more that Ocean City had to offer,” Thompson said.
Even sports icons have taken notice. Basketball legend Michael Jordan competed again this year, finishing with a second-place prize. Thompson said his appearance underscores the tournament’s reach.
“To have someone of that well-knownness coming to our tournament, it just adds a nice little touch of, ‘Oh, this is the real thing,’” she said.
For local sponsors like Park Place Jewelers, the event offers invaluable exposure. Owner Jill Ferrante has been the tournament’s official jeweler for 15 years, selling everything from sterling silver charms for children to custom gold marlins for serious anglers.
“You can’t beat the fact that there’s hundreds of boats and thousands of visitors that come to Harbor Island and to Ocean City for the White Marlin Open,” Ferrante said. “It might be they see something at our booth… or they visit one of our stores while they’re here.”
Ferrante calls the White Marlin Open “the best advertising event for Ocean City” and praised organizers for running the tournament professionally and safely.
For both business owners and town leaders, the event has become more than a fishing contest: it’s a tradition that anchors the summer season and showcases Ocean City’s vibrant community.
“It elevates the importance of the fishing community in our area,” Thompson said. “It’s a wonderful thing in our community.”